Musadik Urges National Solidarity As Floods Devastate Multiple Regions
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr. Musadik Malik has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and large-scale destruction caused by torrential rains and floods across Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Punjab, calling for national unity in the face of the disaster.
In a statement issued on Friday, Dr. Malik described the flooding as “the painful reality of extreme weather,” noting that heavy monsoon rains have left “a trail of destruction” in their wake. “Precious lives have been lost, homes washed away, and entire communities left vulnerable and destitute,” he said.
Extending condolences to grieving families, the minister said, “Your grief is our grief,” and assured displaced residents that the government “stands shoulder-to-shoulder” with them.
He added that the Ministry of Climate Change is coordinating closely with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), provincial governments, and humanitarian partners to respond to the crisis.
“This is a moment for national solidarity,” Dr. Malik stressed, acknowledging the difficult path ahead but expressing confidence that “together, we will be able to overcome this.”
He pledged that the government “will not rest until every affected family is safe and on the path to recovery.”
