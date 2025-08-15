Abbasi, Australian Envoy Discuss Boosting Bilateral Cooperation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Australian Ambassador to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, met with Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi here at the Railways Ministry on Friday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.
During the meeting, both sides agreed to explore modern collaboration in the railway sector, including the exchange of technical expertise and experiences. They expressed mutual interest in launching technical assistance programs, training initiatives, and tourism-based rail services.
The minister highlighted new opportunities for partnership aimed at advancing Pakistan Railways and praised Australia’s advanced railway system.
Ambassador Hawkins commended the reforms introduced by the Ministry of Railways and expressed hope that these measures would play a vital role in the sector’s development in Pakistan.
The two dignitaries also reaffirmed their commitment to deepening educational, cultural, and people-to-people ties. The meeting concluded with an exchange of gifts, symbolizing the friendly relations between the two nations.
