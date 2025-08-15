FFC Celebrated Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day With Patriotic Zeal
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 08:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) celebrated Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day with a dignified flag hoisting ceremony at its Head Office, Sona Tower, Rawalpindi.
Held in sync with nationwide celebrations, the event embodied the spirit of patriotism, unity and national pride that defines FFC’s corporate ethos.
MD&CEO, Jahangir Piracha, hoisted the national flag and addressed employees and senior officials, stated, “Independence Day is a reminder of the sacrifices behind our freedom.
At FFC, we remain committed to national progress and proudly stand with Pakistan as a true Partner in Prosperity.”
The ceremony concluded with a collective pledge to uphold national values and continue contributing to a stronger, self-reliant Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..
President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..
CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit
Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads
WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls
Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain
CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX
American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37
Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..
Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations
KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab taking historic steps in health sector: Khawaja Salman4 minutes ago
-
Musadik urges national solidarity as floods devastate multiple regions4 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari directs emergency measures in KP after flood losses4 minutes ago
-
Power supply suspended in Swat due to flooding: PESCO4 minutes ago
-
FFC celebrated Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day with Patriotic Zeal4 minutes ago
-
AJK government provides 33 new vehicles to strengthen police stations4 minutes ago
-
WSSC chairman praises sanitation staff for week-long I-Day cleanliness drive4 minutes ago
-
PM personally monitoring floods, rains situation in KP: Muqam4 minutes ago
-
RPO along with Commissioner Rawalpindi inspects main route of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)4 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia reaffirms unwavering support for Pakistan, inks $121 mln deals for health, energy proje ..4 minutes ago
-
Health Emergency declared in flood-affected districts, control rooms established4 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker expresses deep grief over loss of lives in KP floods14 minutes ago