FFC Celebrated Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day With Patriotic Zeal

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 08:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) celebrated Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day with a dignified flag hoisting ceremony at its Head Office, Sona Tower, Rawalpindi.

Held in sync with nationwide celebrations, the event embodied the spirit of patriotism, unity and national pride that defines FFC’s corporate ethos.

MD&CEO, Jahangir Piracha, hoisted the national flag and addressed employees and senior officials, stated, “Independence Day is a reminder of the sacrifices behind our freedom.

At FFC, we remain committed to national progress and proudly stand with Pakistan as a true Partner in Prosperity.”

The ceremony concluded with a collective pledge to uphold national values and continue contributing to a stronger, self-reliant Pakistan.

