Awais Leghari directs emergency measures in KP after flood losses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property caused by recent floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and directed urgent response measures.

The minister instructed the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to launch immediate emergency operations, establish a dedicated control centre and deploy the required machinery and personnel without delay.

He emphasized that strict safety measures must be ensured to keep people away from electricity installations in the affected areas to prevent further casualties.