Power supply suspended in Swat due to flooding: PESCO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Power supply has been completely suspended in Swat due to flooding, the PESCO spokesperson said here on Friday.

Floodwater has entered the PESCO 132kV Swat Grid Station, while electricity supply on 41 feeders in Swat has been halted, he said adding sixteen poles of the feeder supplying Malam Jabba have been washed away by floodwaters, and several other poles and transformers have also been swept away.

Fallen trees on power lines have caused further outages. PESCO teams are on high alert, with all staff engaged in restoration efforts.

PESCO Chief Akhtar Hameed Khan has ordered the urgent deployment of additional staff to Swat. A special control room has been set up at the PESCO head office to monitor the situation in real time.