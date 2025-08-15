Power Supply Suspended In Swat Due To Flooding: PESCO
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 08:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Power supply has been completely suspended in Swat due to flooding, the PESCO spokesperson said here on Friday.
Floodwater has entered the PESCO 132kV Swat Grid Station, while electricity supply on 41 feeders in Swat has been halted, he said adding sixteen poles of the feeder supplying Malam Jabba have been washed away by floodwaters, and several other poles and transformers have also been swept away.
Fallen trees on power lines have caused further outages. PESCO teams are on high alert, with all staff engaged in restoration efforts.
PESCO Chief Akhtar Hameed Khan has ordered the urgent deployment of additional staff to Swat. A special control room has been set up at the PESCO head office to monitor the situation in real time.
Recent Stories
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..
President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..
CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit
Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads
WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls
Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain
CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX
American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37
Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..
Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations
KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab taking historic steps in health sector: Khawaja Salman4 minutes ago
-
Musadik urges national solidarity as floods devastate multiple regions4 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari directs emergency measures in KP after flood losses4 minutes ago
-
Power supply suspended in Swat due to flooding: PESCO4 minutes ago
-
FFC celebrated Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day with Patriotic Zeal4 minutes ago
-
AJK government provides 33 new vehicles to strengthen police stations4 minutes ago
-
WSSC chairman praises sanitation staff for week-long I-Day cleanliness drive4 minutes ago
-
PM personally monitoring floods, rains situation in KP: Muqam4 minutes ago
-
RPO along with Commissioner Rawalpindi inspects main route of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)4 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia reaffirms unwavering support for Pakistan, inks $121 mln deals for health, energy proje ..4 minutes ago
-
Health Emergency declared in flood-affected districts, control rooms established4 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker expresses deep grief over loss of lives in KP floods14 minutes ago