UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Livestock Department Announces Schedule For Supply Of Subsidized Chicken

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Livestock department announces schedule for supply of subsidized chicken

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :On the directions of Secretary Livestock, the livestock department has issued a schedule for the supply of chicken on subsidized rates, under a program announced by the Prime Minister in all four districts of Rawalpindi Division.

According to details, Dr.

Syed Nadeem Badar, Director, Livestock has released the schedule for the supply of chickens for the month of February.

All the citizens can apply by getting the registration form from their nearest Livestock Tehsil Office.

Before the distribution, the applicants will be selected through computerize balloting.

The price of one set has been fixed at Rs. 1050 which includes 5 female chicken and one male.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Male Rawalpindi Price February All From

Recent Stories

Cybercrimes becoming a national security threat: M ..

28 minutes ago

Sugar, wheat prices to be brought down, says Hamma ..

32 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2021 Hamaray Heroes launched

33 minutes ago

Saboor Aly complains about ‘Gora’ culture in s ..

42 minutes ago

Update on Pakistan team

1 hour ago

For the promotion of cultural activities and to cr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.