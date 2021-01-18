Livestock department announces schedule for supply of subsidized chicken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :On the directions of Secretary Livestock, the livestock department has issued a schedule for the supply of chicken on subsidized rates, under a program announced by the Prime Minister in all four districts of Rawalpindi Division.

According to details, Dr.

Syed Nadeem Badar, Director, Livestock has released the schedule for the supply of chickens for the month of February.

All the citizens can apply by getting the registration form from their nearest Livestock Tehsil Office.

Before the distribution, the applicants will be selected through computerize balloting.

The price of one set has been fixed at Rs. 1050 which includes 5 female chicken and one male.