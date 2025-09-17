Livestock Dept Intensifies Relief Operations For Animals In Flood-hit Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Additional Director Livestock Sargodha Dr Tanveer Ashraf Kalyar said on Wednesday that the Livestock Department was working on a war-footing basis to safeguard animals in flood-affected areas, following special directives of Punjab Secretary Livestock and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
He informed that three flood relief camps have been set up in the affected areas, where seven mobile Veterinary Dispensaries (MVDs) with more than 100 staff members are actively providing services.
Dr Kalyar said the vaccination of 152,565 animals has been completed so far, adding that due to the department’s timely and dedicated efforts, the animal loss had been restricted to just three cases.
To support farmers, the department has distributed 4,300-kg of silage, 95,790-kg of wanda (concentrated feed), and 17,004-kg of fodder in the flood-hit areas.
“The Livestock Department is ensuring 100 per cent healthcare facilities to prevent the outbreak of flood-related diseases among animals,” Dr Kalyar added.
