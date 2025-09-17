Alkhidmat Foundation Dispatches Seven Trucks Relief Goods For Punjab Flood Victims
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Alkhidmat foundation dispatches seven trucks relief goods for Punjab's flood victims.
A send-off ceremony was held for the departure of the trucks and volunteer team delivering aid to the flood victims in Punjab.
The event was attended by Abdul Wasi, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Central, Khalid Waqas, Provincial President of Alkhidmat, Shakir Siddiqui, General Secretary, Dr. Shakeel Ahmad, Regional Manager, Arbab Abdul Haseeb, President of District Peshawar, Muhammad Waseem, Senior Manager, and Noor-ul-Wahid Jadoon, Media Manager.
These representatives oversaw the departure of the trucks and volunteers to Multan, Punjab.
While addressing the ceremony, Abdul Wasi and Khalid Waqas said that "In every difficult time, the people of Punjab have always been the first and foremost to support Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."
Today, as the northern and upper districts of our province have suffered significant loss of life and property due to floods and cloudbursts, the people of Punjab have stepped forward to help the flood victims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
"Now that the devastation of floods has spread throughout the country especially in Punjab where 70% of the area is submerged under floodwaters, Alkhidmat Foundation and the volunteers and workers of Jamaat-e-Islami will not leave the people of Punjab alone in this difficult hour, "said Khalid Waqas while talking to media.
Alkhidmat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Central has established a tent village in Multan for flood victims, and over the past week, Alkhidmat’s KP volunteers have been using 12 boats to rescue stranded people from floodwaters in Punjab and relocate them to safer areas.
They emphasized that Alkhidmat Foundation will continue to provide aid to flood-affected people in Punjab. The third group of volunteers and a convoy of seven trucks loaded with relief goods has been dispatched to Multan today.
The trucks carrying relief foods were dispatched from Peshawar. The relief goods include food and winter packages, kitchen sets, children's clothing and shoes, blankets, and other essential items, said President Alkidmat Foundation KP Khalid Waqas.
He said Alkidmat Foundation stands by with flood victims of Punjab in this hour of difficulty.
"Currently, 70% of Punjab is submerged. We stand with the people of Punjab in this difficult time," said Abdul Wasi, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Central.
Alkhidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Central and South has dispatched the third team of volunteers along with seven trucks loaded with relief goods from Peshawar to Multan, the most affected areas.
