Open Menu

IRSA Releases 254,700 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 02:20 PM

IRSA releases 254,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 254,700 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 272,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 164,000 cusecs and 163,600 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1238.

15 feet, which was 188.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 26,600 cusecs and 9,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 171,100, 141,900, 553,600, and 518,100 cusecs, respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 20,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 56,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

Recent Stories

'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dh ..

'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi

36 minutes ago
 14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trad ..

14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'

2 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kic ..

Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November

2 hours ago
 Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young fr ..

Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken

3 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

3 hours ago
 PIA records first profit since 2004

PIA records first profit since 2004

3 hours ago
Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerge ..

Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged

3 hours ago
 Scientists find smarter way to activate immune sys ..

Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer

3 hours ago
 Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton ..

Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view

3 hours ago
 Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup ..

Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee

4 hours ago
 Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in ..

Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in August

4 hours ago
 Two dead, two injured in Vienna shooting

Two dead, two injured in Vienna shooting

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan