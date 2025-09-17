IRSA Releases 254,700 Cusecs Water
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 254,700 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 272,700 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 164,000 cusecs and 163,600 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1238.
15 feet, which was 188.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 26,600 cusecs and 9,000 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 171,100, 141,900, 553,600, and 518,100 cusecs, respectively.
Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 20,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 56,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.
