Suspect Killed, SHO Injured In Charsadda Encounter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) An encounter took place between police and armed suspects during a search operation in the jurisdiction of Sardheri Police Station on Wednesday.
According to police, the operation was launched following a tip-off.
During the raid, suspects opened fire on the police party, injuring the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sardheri. He was immediately shifted to Charsadda Hospital for medical treatment.
In retaliation, police returned fire, killing a suspect identified as Naimatullah. Law enforcement officials confirmed that the operation was initiated on the basis of secret information, which led to the encounter.
Police have reinforced security in the area and started an investigation.
