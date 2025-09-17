12 arrested, 10 shops sealed in ICT anti-encroachment drive

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Islamabad district administration carried out operations against encroachments in different parts of the city, arresting 12 people and sealing 10 shops.

The action also led to the retrieval of government land illegally occupied in Tarnol and Lohi Bher, said the spokesman of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration here.

According to officials, the administration, with the support of police and enforcement staff, launched operations in Tarnol and Lohi Bher. During the drive, 12 individuals were taken into custody for resisting the removal of encroachments.

Authorities also sealed 10 commercial outlets that were found operating on encroached land. Heavy machinery was used to demolish illegal structures, and the retrieved land was handed back to the relevant departments.

The district administration reported that the operations focused on clearing government-owned land from unlawful use.

Encroachers had set up temporary and permanent structures, including shops and stalls, without approval.

Officials stated that the recovered land would now be used for public welfare projects and utility services. They said action would remain ongoing until all encroachments across the Federal capital are removed.

The administration emphasized that no one would be allowed to occupy state land for private gain. Legal action will be taken against those found violating regulations, and sealed properties will remain under official custody until further orders.

Authorities also appealed to citizens not to construct illegal structures, warning that such activities result in financial loss and possible imprisonment.

The district administration has urged the public to cooperate with anti-encroachment teams. A spokesperson said the campaign is not only aimed at recovering land but also at maintaining smooth traffic flow and ensuring access to public spaces.