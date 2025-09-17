12 Arrested, 10 Shops Sealed In ICT Anti-encroachment Drive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Islamabad district administration carried out operations against encroachments in different parts of the city, arresting 12 people and sealing 10 shops.
The action also led to the retrieval of government land illegally occupied in Tarnol and Lohi Bher, said the spokesman of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration here.
According to officials, the administration, with the support of police and enforcement staff, launched operations in Tarnol and Lohi Bher. During the drive, 12 individuals were taken into custody for resisting the removal of encroachments.
Authorities also sealed 10 commercial outlets that were found operating on encroached land. Heavy machinery was used to demolish illegal structures, and the retrieved land was handed back to the relevant departments.
The district administration reported that the operations focused on clearing government-owned land from unlawful use.
Encroachers had set up temporary and permanent structures, including shops and stalls, without approval.
Officials stated that the recovered land would now be used for public welfare projects and utility services. They said action would remain ongoing until all encroachments across the Federal capital are removed.
The administration emphasized that no one would be allowed to occupy state land for private gain. Legal action will be taken against those found violating regulations, and sealed properties will remain under official custody until further orders.
Authorities also appealed to citizens not to construct illegal structures, warning that such activities result in financial loss and possible imprisonment.
The district administration has urged the public to cooperate with anti-encroachment teams. A spokesperson said the campaign is not only aimed at recovering land but also at maintaining smooth traffic flow and ensuring access to public spaces.
Recent Stories
'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi
14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'
Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November
Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
PIA records first profit since 2004
Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged
Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer
Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view
Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee
Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in August
Two dead, two injured in Vienna shooting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
12 arrested, 10 shops sealed in ICT anti-encroachment drive5 minutes ago
-
Alkhidmat foundation dispatches seven trucks relief goods for Punjab flood victims5 minutes ago
-
21 new dengue cases in ICT, 97 inspections, 47 fogging drives conducted in 24 hours15 minutes ago
-
Government focusing on youth to drive economic development: PM Shehbaz25 minutes ago
-
Ahsan urges strong connection with Quran, Sunnah to reclaim Islamic civilization’s glory34 minutes ago
-
CDC NIH Chief appeals for greater community support & awareness in 'Free Cervical Cancer' vaccinatio ..35 minutes ago
-
Relief goods worth Rs. 10 million collected for flood victims in district35 minutes ago
-
IMU Health reviews performance of the Health Department45 minutes ago
-
Two outlaws arrested, drugs, weapon recovered45 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab to inaugurate electric bus service on Friday45 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to assess flood damage in Kot Momin45 minutes ago
-
Junaid Anwar Chaudhry for Green energy, ocean protection in maritime development under CPEC55 minutes ago