Iranian Ambassador Calls On Raza Hayat Harraj
Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 02:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran Reza Amiri-Moghaddam, called on Federal Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj here on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interest, particularly cooperation in the field of defence production.
During the meeting with Iranian Ambassador, the Federal Minister said that “Pakistan highly values its fraternal ties with Iran and considers it a close friend and neighbor, said a press release.
He also said that two countries have cordial relations which are growing stronger with each passing moment.
He emphasized the determination of government of Pakistan, especially the Ministry of Defense Production, to pursue solutions for the development of relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The Iranian Ambassador assured the Minister of his cooperation and said that Iran is keen to further strengthen relations with Pakistan, which are mutually beneficial to the people of both countries.
He said that Iran intends to expand economic cooperation with Pakistan, along with increasing regional cooperation.
Recent Stories
Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025
UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference
'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi
14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'
Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November
Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
PIA records first profit since 2004
Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged
Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer
Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view
Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Iranian Ambassador calls on Raza Hayat Harraj7 minutes ago
-
KP introduces new vehicle registration, number plate system8 minutes ago
-
Polio drive continues peacefully amid tight security measures in Tank8 minutes ago
-
Livestock Dept intensifies relief operations for animals in flood-hit Sargodha8 minutes ago
-
One dead, one injured as motorcycle crushed by coaster in Abbottabad18 minutes ago
-
Suspect killed, SHO injured in Charsadda encounter18 minutes ago
-
Terrorist attacks on Miryan police station, Mazangah checkpost foiled18 minutes ago
-
Polling for by election on 29 LG seats in Sindh on Sept 2428 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 254,700 cusecs water28 minutes ago
-
12 arrested, 10 shops sealed in ICT anti-encroachment drive37 minutes ago
-
Alkhidmat foundation dispatches seven trucks relief goods for Punjab flood victims38 minutes ago
-
21 new dengue cases in ICT, 97 inspections, 47 fogging drives conducted in 24 hours48 minutes ago