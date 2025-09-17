Iranian Ambassador calls on Raza Hayat Harraj

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran Reza Amiri-Moghaddam, called on Federal Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj here on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interest, particularly cooperation in the field of defence production.

During the meeting with Iranian Ambassador, the Federal Minister said that “Pakistan highly values its fraternal ties with Iran and considers it a close friend and neighbor, said a press release.

He also said that two countries have cordial relations which are growing stronger with each passing moment.

He emphasized the determination of government of Pakistan, especially the Ministry of Defense Production, to pursue solutions for the development of relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Iranian Ambassador assured the Minister of his cooperation and said that Iran is keen to further strengthen relations with Pakistan, which are mutually beneficial to the people of both countries.

He said that Iran intends to expand economic cooperation with Pakistan, along with increasing regional cooperation.