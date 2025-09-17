Polio Drive Continues Peacefully Amid Tight Security Measures In Tank
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The anti-polio campaign in district Tank entered its third consecutive day on Wednesday, continuing peacefully amid stringent security measures.
According to the police spokesperson, District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Shabbir Hussain Shah, visited several union councils where he met with polio workers and the security personnel assigned to them.
He thoroughly reviewed the security plan and directed officers to remain vigilant, especially in remote and rural areas, to ensure there are no disruptions to the campaign.
DPO Shabbir Hussain Shah said that protecting children from a crippling disease like polio was a shared national responsibility, and the police were fully committed to playing their part in this vital mission.
The DPO also appealed to people to fully cooperate with polio teams, stressing that public support was key to the campaign’s success.
