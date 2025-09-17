KP Introduces New Vehicle Registration, Number Plate System
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced a new system for vehicle registration and number plates, following the Federal model.
The system has been implemented across the province with immediate effect and will be fully enforced after November 30, 2025.
According to an official notification issued by the Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department, under the new law, vehicle registration numbers and number plates will now be linked to the owner’s Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) instead of the vehicle’s chassis number.
The new system aims to prevent the use of vehicles in criminal activities and provide greater convenience to citizens.
Vehicle owners have been advised to transfer their purchased vehicles into their own Names within three months, while individuals who have sold their vehicles must ensure that ownership is properly transferred to the buyer.
Under the new rules, when a vehicle is sold, the CNIC-linked registration copy or smart card will be deactivated but will remain with the previous owner until reassignment.
Owners can transfer their registration number and plates to a newly purchased vehicle, while deactivated numbers can be retained for up to three years subject to annual biometric verification.
If the number is not reassigned within three years, it will be cancelled, and the registration copy, smart card, and number plates must be returned to the registering authority.
