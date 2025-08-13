- Home
Longest Fireworks Display Marks ‘ Maarka-e-Haq – Jashn-e-Azadi’ Celebration At Sindh Governor House
Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A grand event titled “Maarka-e-Haq – Jashn-e-Azadi” was hosted by Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House late Tuesday night.
The event featured what is claimed to be the world’s longest fireworks display, lasting one hour and 16 minutes, according to a news release on Wednesday.
The celebration also included stellar performances by internationally acclaimed singers Kaifi Khalil and Ali Zafar, captivating the audience with their music.
