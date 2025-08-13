Open Menu

Longest Fireworks Display Marks ‘ Maarka-e-Haq – Jashn-e-Azadi’ Celebration At Sindh Governor House

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Longest fireworks display marks ‘ Maarka-e-Haq – Jashn-e-Azadi’ celebration at Sindh Governor House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A grand event titled “Maarka-e-Haq – Jashn-e-Azadi” was hosted by Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House late Tuesday night.

The event featured what is claimed to be the world’s longest fireworks display, lasting one hour and 16 minutes, according to a news release on Wednesday.

The celebration also included stellar performances by internationally acclaimed singers Kaifi Khalil and Ali Zafar, captivating the audience with their music.

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador of Republic of Serbia to UAE

22 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassad ..

Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

22 minutes ago
 Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk ..

Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk to human life

23 minutes ago
 The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakist ..

The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakistan by Storm – Now Exclusivel ..

39 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's life with double organ transpl ..

1 hour ago
 Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, ..

Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media conten ..

1 hour ago
Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility ..

Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure wi ..

Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global stan ..

2 hours ago
 SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Indepen ..

SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day

2 hours ago
 British scientists develop new genetically modifie ..

British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain

2 hours ago
 A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outs ..

A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ti ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan