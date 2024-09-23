Open Menu

Lt Gen Asim Malik Appointed As New ISI Chief

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2024 | 02:17 PM

Lieutenant General Asim Malik is currently serving as the Adjutant General at General Headquarters (GHQ) and would assume his new responsibilities on September 30

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2024) Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik has been appointed as the new head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Lieutenant General Asim Malik is currently serving as the Adjutant General at General Headquarters (GHQ) and would assume his new responsibilities on September 30.

Prior to this, Lieutenant General Asim Malik commanded an infantry division in Balochistan and an infantry brigade in Waziristan. He also served as Chief Instructor at the National Defence University (NDU) and as an Instructor at the Command and Staff College in Quetta.

Lieutenant General Asim is a graduate of Fort Leavenworth and the Royal College of Defence Studies. He was awarded the prestigious Sword of Honour during his course.

According to the sources, Lieutenant General Asim Malik comes from a military family.

His father, Ghulam Muhammad, also served as a Lieutenant General and held the position of Corps Commander Rawalpindi. His father is widely known as General GM.

The current DG ISI, Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, was appointed to the position on October 6, 2021.

