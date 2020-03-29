UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LWMC Washing Main Roads In City With Disinfectants

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 04:30 PM

LWMC washing main roads in city with disinfectants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) ::The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is carrying out washing of main roads and crossings in the provincial capital with disinfectants.

According to sources on Sunday, as per the direction of LWMC Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad, the surroundings of flats located in Faisal Town was washed with disinfectants.

The MD also directed the entire staff of LWMC to adopt precautionary measures to stay protected from coronavirus, sources added.

Rao Imtiaz Ahmad said it was top priority of the LWMC to provide clean environment to Lahorites and he appealed to them to dispose of solid waste in dustbins.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Sunday From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

16 minutes ago

Leadings players join forces against COVID-19 in l ..

31 minutes ago

EPAA foils attempt to smuggle 146 endangered anima ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah extends suspension of all activities until ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP issues, renews health cards through e-servic ..

1 hour ago

Morocco registers 35 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.