LWMC washing main roads in city with disinfectants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) ::The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is carrying out washing of main roads and crossings in the provincial capital with disinfectants.

According to sources on Sunday, as per the direction of LWMC Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad, the surroundings of flats located in Faisal Town was washed with disinfectants.

The MD also directed the entire staff of LWMC to adopt precautionary measures to stay protected from coronavirus, sources added.

Rao Imtiaz Ahmad said it was top priority of the LWMC to provide clean environment to Lahorites and he appealed to them to dispose of solid waste in dustbins.