Maid Tortured To Death Over Parrot Escape Laid To Rest

Fri 05th June 2020 | 02:39 PM

Maid tortured to death over parrot escape laid to rest

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :An 8-year-old girl illegally employed as a maid and was killed by her employers in Rawalpindi, for letting their pet parrots escape, was laid to rest in Kalar Wali, a suburban area of city on Friday.

On Sunday last, the victim named Zohra d/o Tahir Shah opened a parrot cage to feed the birds but one of Macao parrots flew away, according to police.

As punishment, Zohra's employers, who run a business buying and selling animals, beat her unconscious before abandoning her at a local hospital, where she died on Monday.

The police arrested employer Hassan Siddiqi and his wife for torturing the maid to death.

It is worth mentioning here that theoretically it is illegal to employ anyone under the age of 15, but it remains common practice.

Meanwhile, a youngman got his both hands cut after trapping in an electric grass cutter.

Rescue 1122 informed that Muhammad Saleem (25) was mowing grass at rangpur road near Chungi no 9 when all of a sudden his both hands got trapped in cutter.

Resultantly, both got cut, Rescue 11 22 said that on being altered, the team reached the spot and after giving first aid to injured, shifted him to DHQ.

