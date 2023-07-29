Main mourning procession of Ashura-e-Muharram concludes peacefully

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :The main mourning procession of Ashura-e-Muharram, after emerging from Nishter Park amid ample security arrangements marched its traditional route and peacefully concluded at Husainian Iranian Imambargah Kharadar here on Saturday.

Earlier, prominent scholar Allama Shehenshah Hussian Naqvi addressed the participants of the main Majlis held at Nishter Park. Scouts of Pak Bu Truab scouts provided assistance to the police and rangers deployed in connection with the security arrangements of the procession.

Earlier, the team of bomb disposal squad performed a sweeping of the entire route of the main Ashura procession.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took an aerial view of the Ahshura-e-Moharram mourning procession along with Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon in Karachi.

The CM Sindh along with Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput also visited Command & Control Center at CPO Karachi and watched the movement of the procession and the public through different cameras connected with the screens of the control center.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah accompanied by IGP Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon flew back to Karachi after visiting Hyderabad, where he also took an aerial view of the 10th Muharram mourning procession.

Director General Rangers (Sindh) Major General Azhar Waqas visited the Rangers Control Room established to review the security arrangements of the main procession in the city on the occasion of Ashura-e-Muharram.

He was told that over 7000 Rangers personnel and officers were deployed for security all over Sindh and especially in Karachi to make the security of Ashura foolproof.

DG Rangers (Sindh) reviewed the security arrangements being made on the procession routes and issued instructions for enhanced security arrangements in various cities of the province.

It was also informed that snipers were deployed on the high-rise buildings on the routes of the procession.

On this occasion, the organizers of the procession expressed their satisfaction with the measures taken by the security agencies during Muharram.

Fool-proof security measures were made by police and rangers for the participants of the main mourning procession.

All the small lanes and connecting roads linked to the entire route of the main procession were blocked with containers and other obstacles to stop the unwanted entry.

As many as 20 designated diversion points of the procession right from Teen Hati, Lasbela to Mansfield Street after Tahiri Masjid were made for smooth flow of traffic. Nine parking lots were designated. Alternate routes were issued to facilitate the people to continue their journey towards their respective destinations.

No vehicle was allowed to come, go or park on the route of main mourning procession while the monitoring was also performed with close circuit cameras.

Monitoring with the help of CCTV of the procession was also performed from the main Control Room of the IG Office.

Stalls of drinking water and various cold drinks and free meal "Langar" were established at different places throughout the route of the main procession.

Majalis and other mourning processions were also held in different areas of the city including Korangi, Malir, Shah Faisal Coloney and Orangi.

The procession after passing through from its traditional route including Nishtar Park to Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Mahfil Shah-e-Khorasan, M.A.Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Preddy Street, again M.A.Jinnah Road, Nishtar Road, Old Napier Road, M.A.Jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazar Kharadar, Nawab Mohabbat Khanji Road and peacefully terminated at Hussainiya Iraniyan Imambargah Kharadar.