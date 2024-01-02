Open Menu

Mainly Cold And Dry Weather To Prevail In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2024 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while very cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

It said that foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts as well as over Motorway (M1) / Highways at night and early in the morning.

During the last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province. Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 21/04, Chitral 17/-02, Timergara 19/02, Dir 20/-02, Mirkhani 19/00, Kalam 14/-05, Drosh 15/02, Saidu Sharif 19/01, Pattan 24/08, Malam Jabba 11/02, Takht Bhai 20/02, Kakul 18/02, Balakot 19/02, Parachinar 17/02, Bannu 21/04, Cherat 17/03, DI Khan City 20/05.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province was -06°c in Tirah valley of Khyber district and -05°C in Kalam.

