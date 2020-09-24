Maintenance of law, order during upcoming general election is prime responsibility: IGP GB

"Maintenance of law and order situation during upcoming general election in Gilgit Baltistan is our prime responsibility and police department would do it's utmost efforts in this regard" said Inspector General of Police GB Dr. Mujeeb Urehman

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :"Maintenance of law and order situation during upcoming general election in Gilgit Baltistan is our prime responsibility and police department would do it's utmost efforts in this regard" said Inspector General of Police GB Dr. Mujeeb Urehman.

In a high level meeting regarding security arrangements for upcoming general election in GB he said that we had to do our assigned duty at all cast and we couldn't miss our preferences in this connection. IGP added that we had to put down the law violators with Iron hands and no compromise would be made.

He further added that masses had much trust on police and other security agencies for the best security for upcoming general election in GB.IG said that provincial government was ready to provide all necessary funds and support for smooth,free, fair and transparent elections in GB