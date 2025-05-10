Man arrested for killing uncle over land dispute

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Police have arrested a man for killing his uncle during a violent dispute over land, here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, the suspect, along with his wife and son, allegedly beat his uncle to death.

The case was registered two days ago after the brutal incident came to light.

Gujjar Khan Police acted quickly and arrested the accused.

The other accomplices would be arrested soon.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said the suspect will be presented in court with solid evidence.

He added that the accused will be dealt according to law.