Man Booked Over Damaging Canal Banks

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Man booked over damaging canal banks

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The district police registered FIR against a suspect for allegedly damaging banks of a small canal in Bahawalpur.

Police said here on Tuesday that Sub-Divisional Canal Office of the Irrigation Department, submitted a complaint at Baghdad-ul-Jadid police station,that one Yaqoob Awan, resident of Mauza Hamayiti brought his cattle at the banks of canal, Rajbah near Burji No. L/103-104 and damaged the area.

Police launched investigation.

