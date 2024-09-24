Man booked over damaging canal banks

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The district police registered FIR against a suspect for allegedly damaging banks of a small canal in Bahawalpur.

Police said here on Tuesday that Sub-Divisional Canal Office of the Irrigation Department, submitted a complaint at Baghdad-ul-Jadid police station,that one Yaqoob Awan, resident of Mauza Hamayiti brought his cattle at the banks of canal, Rajbah near Burji No. L/103-104 and damaged the area.

Police launched investigation.