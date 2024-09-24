Man Booked Over Damaging Canal Banks
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 12:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The district police registered FIR against a suspect for allegedly damaging banks of a small canal in Bahawalpur.
Police said here on Tuesday that Sub-Divisional Canal Office of the Irrigation Department, submitted a complaint at Baghdad-ul-Jadid police station,that one Yaqoob Awan, resident of Mauza Hamayiti brought his cattle at the banks of canal, Rajbah near Burji No. L/103-104 and damaged the area.
Police launched investigation.
Recent Stories
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Durable peace in the world not possible with permanent resolution of Palestine, Kashmir disputes: T ..22 minutes ago
-
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case23 minutes ago
-
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session27 minutes ago
-
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan29 minutes ago
-
Provincial Health minister reviews progress at Nawaz Sharif Institute of cardiology42 minutes ago
-
Health Advisor for expeditious launch of online system for posting, transfers52 minutes ago
-
Distt Admin, Forest deptt celebrate women week52 minutes ago
-
Woman gives birth to baby at Rescue 1122 ambulance in Tank2 hours ago
-
PM to attend UNGA opening session, reception by UN secretary-general today2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 205,400 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
Sub-Inspector held for alleged abduction, manhandling of two children5 hours ago
-
Pashtun Culture Day celebrated at Noori Naseer Khan Cultural Complex11 hours ago