Man crushed to death, two injured in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) A man was crushed to death while another two sustained injuries in a collision between car and passenger bus on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Zubair resident of Kehrorpaka district Lodhran along with his friends Ali sher and Muhammad Saleem were returning home from Vehari by car.

All of a sudden, a speeding passenger bus collided with the car near Chal 97/wb at Multan road.

Resultantly, Zubair died on the spot while the other two sustained injuries.Rescue officials shifted the body and injured to the hospital, however, the police have started the investigations into the incident.

APP/aaj/thh

2135 hrs