Man died during robbery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A man was shot dead during resisting a robbery incident in Karachi, on Friday.

According to a private news channel, the robbery incident was took place in Orangi Townarea of Karachi.

As soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the spot.

According to the police officials, as many as 43 citizens were died during the year in the robbery incidents in Karachi.

Police lodged an FIR and started further investigation.