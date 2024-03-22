Open Menu

Man Died During Robbery

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Man died during robbery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A man was shot dead during resisting a robbery incident in Karachi, on Friday.

According to a private news channel, the robbery incident was took place in Orangi Townarea of Karachi.

As soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the spot.

According to the police officials, as many as 43 citizens were died during the year in the robbery incidents in Karachi.

Police lodged an FIR and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Karachi Dead Police Died Robbery Man Orangi FIR

Recent Stories

Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says ..

Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja

8 minutes ago
 IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

40 minutes ago
 Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonigh ..

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight

48 minutes ago
 Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined ..

Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment

1 hour ago
 FM urges considering aggressive financing for nucl ..

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

2 hours ago
 SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s remo ..

SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal

2 hours ago
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

4 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

16 hours ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan