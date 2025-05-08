Open Menu

Man Shot Dead By Unknown Assailants In Kirri Shamozai Area

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Man shot dead by unknown assailants in Kirri Shamozai area

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A 35-year-old man was shot and killed by unknown attackers near Ganju village on Kirri Shamozai road, said a police official on Thursday.

According to a police, a report was filed with Paroa police station by 22-year-old Atta Muhammad, a relative of the deceased, Gulla Khan. He said that they had traveled to Khoi Bahara area with a group of laborers for wheat harvesting.

He informed that Gulla Khan had left for his hometown, Ramak, after receiving an emergency call from home. Later that night, he was found critically injured and unconscious at the roadside near Ganju village on Kirri Shamozai road.

Gulla Khan was taken to the Civil Hospital Dera and later je was referred to Multan due to his serious condition but died on the way.

The police have registered a case and begun investigations to identify the culprits and determine the motive behind the attack.

