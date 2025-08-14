Manserha police arrest suspects in young man’s murder case

Police have arrested all nominated suspects in the murder case of a young man in Bela Sacha, Paras, and recovered the weapon along with the victim’s hidden mobile phone

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Police have arrested all nominated suspects in the murder case of a young man in Bela Sacha, Paras, and recovered the weapon along with the victim’s hidden mobile phone.

According to police, on August 10, the body of Iftikhar Ahmed, son of Muhammad Maskeen, was found in Bela Sacha. Following the incident, Paras Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Under the supervision of DSP Paras Sadaqat Nisar, a team led by SHO Inspector Tasveer Hussain Shah and Investigation In-charge Sub-Inspector Waheed Khan used modern investigative methods to trace and arrest the suspects.

During interrogation, the accused led police to the recovery of the murder weapon and the victim’s mobile phone. Police said further investigation is ongoing to ascertain all aspects of the case and ensure justice.