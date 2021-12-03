UrduPoint.com

Married Woman Commits Suicide

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 08:36 PM

A young married woman committed suicide over domestic dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :A young married woman committed suicide over domestic dispute.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that Nazeeran Bibi resident of Nankana swallowed poison pills. She was rushed to Allied Hospital.

The police handed over the body to her relatives for burial after completingnecessary formalities.

