Martyred captain Abdullah laid to rest

Captain Abdullah of Pakistan Army, who embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists in South Waziristan, was laid to rest in his native graveyard here in Lachi Tehsil of the district with full military honor

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Captain Abdullah of Pakistan Army, who embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists in South Waziristan, was laid to rest in his native graveyard here in Lachi Tehsil of the district with full military honor.

He was martyred while chasing terrorists during an operation that was conducted in Shakai area of Waziristan. He succumbed to his injuries in Wana hospital on Monday.

Wreaths sent by President of Pakistan, Chief of Army Staff, Joint Chief of Army Staff and many other high-ranking officers of Army and police were laid at his grave.

