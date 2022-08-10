Martyred Sepoy Umair laid to rest

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) ::The body of Pakistan Army's soldier Umair, who was martyred in a suicide blast in Mir Ali area of Waziristan, was brought to his native village Qamar Dhand in suburb of Kohat.

The martyred Sepoy Umair was laid to rest with official honor at ancestral graveyard wherein army personnel presented salute to his coffin.

A large number of people attended the funeral of Shaheed Umair.

Four security personnel had embraced martyrdom in result of a suicide attack on army convoy in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan the other day.