Maryam becomes first CM to visit Maryamabad Church in 131 years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz became the first CM Punjab to visit the Maryamabad Church in 131 years on Sunday. She participated in the Christian festivities on Easter and for the first time in the history of Punjab, an Easter grant was disbursed.

Maryam Nawaz, by visiting the residential locality of the Christian community in the suburbs of Sheikhupura, presented Easter grant cheques to the Christian families. She greeted the Christian community on their ''Happy Easter Day" and the Christian families accorded her a warm reception. The CM congratulated the Christian women by embracing them. She mingled with women and inquired from them as what did they cook and which clothes did they prepare for the Easter Day. The Christian women profoundly prayed for the CM and thanked her for paying a visit to them. She while conversing with the Christian families remarked that "we equally participate in the festivities of the Christian community on the eve of Easter". She also cut the Easter cake jointly with the Christian leaders.

Later, the CM also visited the National Holy site located at Maryam Church, Maryamabad.

CM distributed an Easter grant among the Christian families. Ten thousand Christian families were granted R 5,000 per family across Punjab. Maryam Nawaz participated in the Easter prayers ceremony.

Father at Maryamabad Church Tariq George recited the Bible. The CM and other guests stood up to show their respect for the national anthem.

The CM, while addressing the Easter ceremony, said, "I dream of such a Pakistan where the minority and majority live peacefully and jointly. Where everyone can enjoy freedom to worship and get complete protection as well. Where no one can harm anyone on the basis of religion and faith. We would stop every hand which is aimed to do any harm to the minorities."

She greeted the whole Christian Community on their Easter Day on behalf of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, adding that she visited along with Mian Nawaz Sharif the residences of MC workers to condole the death of MC workers in Faisalabad. "I felt heartily grieved to witness young wives and young children of MC workers. It was a responsibility of the government to provide precautionary equipment to the sanitary workers."

Federal Minister Rana Tanvir Hussain, former senator Pervaiz Rashid,Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari,Assembly Members, Bishop Irfan Jamil,Bishop Alexander John Malik,Bishop Nadeem Kamran Church of Pakistan,Majid Abel of Naulakha Church and Bishop Azad Marshall Church of Pakistan were also present.