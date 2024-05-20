Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clothing store in Gulberg Market go viral

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Punjab chief minister is seen visiting the local market shop for shopping, and is seen meeting with the customers and the worker ladies.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of doing shopping at a local Gulberg market went viral on the social media.

Maryam Nawaz visited a clothing store, expressing interest in various attires.

Both customers and shop staff surprised to see the Punjab chief minister there among them. They also tended to make selfies with her on the occasion.

Maryam Nawaz was spotted for the first time at any local store since she took charge as a Punjab chief minister.

Earlier in April this year, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari stated that Maryam Nawaz had been seen wearing suits ranging from Rs500 to Rs 800.