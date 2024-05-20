- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clothing store in Gulberg Market go viral
Maryam Nawaz’s Latest Photos Of Shopping At Clothing Store In Gulberg Market Go Viral
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 20, 2024 | 09:25 PM
The Punjab chief minister is seen visiting the local market shop for shopping, and is seen meeting with the customers and the worker ladies.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of doing shopping at a local Gulberg market went viral on the social media.
Maryam Nawaz visited a clothing store, expressing interest in various attires.
Both customers and shop staff surprised to see the Punjab chief minister there among them. They also tended to make selfies with her on the occasion.
Maryam Nawaz was spotted for the first time at any local store since she took charge as a Punjab chief minister.
Earlier in April this year, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari stated that Maryam Nawaz had been seen wearing suits ranging from Rs500 to Rs 800.
Recent Stories
CDA Chairman sets deadline for completion of bus depots
Progress on Water supply schemes reviewed
Heatwave relief camps set up in Sukkur
Ryanair annual profit jumps on higher demand, fares
PA passes resolution paying homage to President of Iran, offers condolence to Ir ..
Rs306.520 bn of supplementary budget for year 2022-23 presented in KP Assembly
Israel calls ICC prosecutor's bid for PM arrest warrant a 'historical disgrace'
Commissioner inspects medical facilities in Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital
IHC to hear appeals regarding capital's elections separately
Goheer for strategic engagement across various communication channels to counter ..
FESCO to outsource bill distribution in 26 subdivisions
Italian Ambassador meets Finance Minister, discusses bilateral cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA Chairman sets deadline for completion of bus depots14 minutes ago
-
Progress on Water supply schemes reviewed27 minutes ago
-
Heatwave relief camps set up in Sukkur1 hour ago
-
PA passes resolution paying homage to President of Iran, offers condolence to Iranian people1 hour ago
-
Rs306.520 bn of supplementary budget for year 2022-23 presented in KP Assembly1 hour ago
-
Commissioner inspects medical facilities in Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital1 hour ago
-
IHC to hear appeals regarding capital's elections separately1 hour ago
-
Goheer for strategic engagement across various communication channels to counter climate misinformat ..2 hours ago
-
FESCO to outsource bill distribution in 26 subdivisions2 hours ago
-
KU cancels admission for submitting bogus marksheet2 hours ago
-
Man commits suicide in Faislabad2 hours ago
-
Atmospheric condition may trigger GLOF or flash floods in GB, Chitral: PMD warns2 hours ago