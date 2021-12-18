UrduPoint.com

Masood Khan lauds MTBC's world class services in AJK :

Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to the United States and former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan on Saturday said that MTBC was doing a great job and extending services of an international standard company in Azad Jammu Kashmir

He expressed these views during visit to MTBC projects in AJK'S top mountainous Bagh town alongwith former US Ambassador to Pakistan Cameron Munter.

Masood Khan congratulated the Executive Chairman of the organization Mahmood-ul-Haq.

Sardar Masood Khan and Cameron Munter had a detailed meeting with MTBC Executive Chairman Mahmoodul Haq and inspected various departments of MTBC.

Speaking on the occasion, Former US Ambassador to Pakistan Cameron Munter said that MTBC is the best billing company in the United States. Briefing Sardar Masood Khan and Cameron Munter on the occasion, Executive Chairman Mahmood ul- Haq said"MTBC is a leading billing company which provides services in billing matters as well as providing employment in Azad Kashmir and other sectors.

" He said that MTBC was working on various projects for the promotion of tourism in Azad Kashmir, improvement of the education system and raising the standard of education and promotion of Information Technology in Azad Kashmir.

He said there was a tremendous potential for tourism in Azad Kashmir and in this connection MTBC has leased various tourist destinations from the Government of Azad Kashmir and provided them five star facilities as per modern standards. He said steps are underway to build model schools to improve the education system with the USA and other world-class facilities .

Mahmood-ul-Haq said"MTBC is going to launch new projects in Azad Kashmir in future also under which investments will be made in Kashmir airline helicopter service and various sectors."

