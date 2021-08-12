Material support forDassu attack came from the said NDS-RAW nexus: Foreign Minister Qureshi

Foreign Minister Qureshi told media that the investigation was being carried out by the Pakistani agencies and the government was keeping the Chinese side updated on the subject

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Qureshi told media that the investigation was being carried out by the Pakistani agencies and the government was keeping the Chinese side updated on the subject.

He said both Pakistan and Afghanistan had an understanding of not allowing the use of their soils against each other, so hoped that the country would cooperate with Pakistan in probe of the Dassu incident.

He said the material support for the attack came from the said NDS-RAW nexus and hoped that the world community would take notice of it.

He said Pakistan would take up the issue at every platform as it involved the killing of innocent people.

Qureshi said China had played a responsible role as both the countries trusted each other.

The foreign minister said the spoilers of Afghan peace process were poised to target Pakistan but due to Pakistan's effective diplomatic engagement, their propaganda was not being well received.

Deputy Inspector General Counter Terrorism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Javed Iqbal told media that the network behind the attack had been arrested.

He said the smuggled vehicle used in the incident was first purchased by Hussain in Swat, who later handed it over to the execution party on July 7, 2021.

He said Tariq, another facilitator, who also came from Afghanistan took the vehicle to the site.

He said three main characters including Tariq were in Afghanistan.

Javed Iqbal said as per the investigation and examination, the bombing was carried out by Khalid alias Sheikh, who was also not a registered Pakistani citizen.