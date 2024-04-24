Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday said media in the country was playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday said media in the country was playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy.

In a meeting with a delegation of Karachi Press Club here at the Governor House, he said the government supported the freedom of media in the country.

Tarar said incumbent government soon after assuming office took steps to clear outstanding dues of the media houses with the aim to provide much-needed relief to journalists and media workers.

The meeting discussed various matters pertaining to the welfare of journalists and media workers.

Responding to their invitation, the minister assured the KPC office-bearers that he would visit the club soon to address their concerns directly.

KPC President Saeed Sarbazi underscored the Karachi Press Club's significance saying that it was one of the country's largest clubs with a rich history of working for flourishing democracy.

The KPC president and General Secretary Shoaib Khan apprised the minister of the challenges and problems being faced by the workers of both print and electronic media.

The minister handed over the cheque of Rs one million to KPC President Saeed Sarbazi at the Sindh Governor House.