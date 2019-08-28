Media role vital to boost blue economy: Speakers

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Speakers at a workshop Wednesday underlined the need for giving more attention to maritime instead of land to achieve sustainable economic development in the country through seaborne trade.

Highlighting the contemporary challenges faced by marine industry, they exhorted the media for creating maritime awareness among masses to boost blue economy for Pakistan.

They were speaking at a workshop on 'Strategic Importance of Maritime Affairs for Pakistan and the Role of Media', organised by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute, here.

Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University Prof. Dr Muhammad Ali highlighted the country's untapped natural resources, and called for efficient use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, especially of fishing communities and sustainable ocean ecosystems.

Ambassador Vice Admiral (R) and Director General, National Institute of Maritime Affairs, Bahria University Syed Khawar Ali said seas were major lines of communication, and required collective security.

"There is need for cooperative coalitions and information sharing as the countries have greater inter-dependence in maritime economy," he added.

Vice Admiral Ali pointed out that the sea had also become an arena for competition between states characterised though naval build-ups and military competition to influence others.

He said the epic centre of Indo-Pakistan nuclear rivalry was slowly drifting outward from the sub-continental landmass into the Indian Ocean.

India had invigorated sea-based deterrence with the induction of nuclear submarine INS Chakra and induction of INS Arihant, he added.

"Nuclearisation of Indian Ocean does not bode well for the peace and stability of this vital region," he stressed.

Dr Salma Malik from Quaid-i-Azam University said the expansion of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) to 350 nautical miles could easily double the size of Pakistan's economy.

Dr Malik said Pakistan was working as a transit country for both migrant smuggling and human trafficking. "In Pakistan's context, migrant smuggling is more prevalent than other forms of human trafficking," he added.

She also strongly urged the media to focus more attention on the resource-rich Sir Creek marshlands dispute between Pakistan and India.

"Sir Creek not only has important security dimensions, it also relates to demarcation of the maritime boundary of the two countries in the Arabian Sea," she added.

President of IPRI, Ambassador Vice Admiral (R) Khan Hasham bin Saddique emphasised the importance of understanding maritime affairs for Pakistan and role of media in creating sea awareness.

He said it was imperative for nations to utilize their maritime resources for economic development which ultimately fortified defensive capabilities.