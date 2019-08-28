UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Media Role Vital To Boost Blue Economy: Speakers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 07:08 PM

Media role vital to boost blue economy: Speakers

Speakers at a workshop Wednesday underlined the need for giving more attention to maritime instead of land to achieve sustainable economic development in the country through seaborne trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Speakers at a workshop Wednesday underlined the need for giving more attention to maritime instead of land to achieve sustainable economic development in the country through seaborne trade.

Highlighting the contemporary challenges faced by marine industry, they exhorted the media for creating maritime awareness among masses to boost blue economy for Pakistan.

They were speaking at a workshop on 'Strategic Importance of Maritime Affairs for Pakistan and the Role of Media', organised by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute, here.

Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University Prof. Dr Muhammad Ali highlighted the country's untapped natural resources, and called for efficient use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, especially of fishing communities and sustainable ocean ecosystems.

Ambassador Vice Admiral (R) and Director General, National Institute of Maritime Affairs, Bahria University Syed Khawar Ali said seas were major lines of communication, and required collective security.

"There is need for cooperative coalitions and information sharing as the countries have greater inter-dependence in maritime economy," he added.

Vice Admiral Ali pointed out that the sea had also become an arena for competition between states characterised though naval build-ups and military competition to influence others.

He said the epic centre of Indo-Pakistan nuclear rivalry was slowly drifting outward from the sub-continental landmass into the Indian Ocean.

India had invigorated sea-based deterrence with the induction of nuclear submarine INS Chakra and induction of INS Arihant, he added.

"Nuclearisation of Indian Ocean does not bode well for the peace and stability of this vital region," he stressed.

Dr Salma Malik from Quaid-i-Azam University said the expansion of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) to 350 nautical miles could easily double the size of Pakistan's economy.

Dr Malik said Pakistan was working as a transit country for both migrant smuggling and human trafficking. "In Pakistan's context, migrant smuggling is more prevalent than other forms of human trafficking," he added.

She also strongly urged the media to focus more attention on the resource-rich Sir Creek marshlands dispute between Pakistan and India.

"Sir Creek not only has important security dimensions, it also relates to demarcation of the maritime boundary of the two countries in the Arabian Sea," she added.

President of IPRI, Ambassador Vice Admiral (R) Khan Hasham bin Saddique emphasised the importance of understanding maritime affairs for Pakistan and role of media in creating sea awareness.

He said it was imperative for nations to utilize their maritime resources for economic development which ultimately fortified defensive capabilities.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Sir Creek Nuclear Khawar Ali Muhammad Ali Media From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE a regional pioneer in women&#039;s empowerment ..

25 minutes ago

PBIF calls for improved laws to contain power thef ..

30 minutes ago

Yemen forces enter Aden, driving out southern sepa ..

2 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi announces visit to LoC, backs Prime ..

2 minutes ago

French police hunt robbers of treasured Provence c ..

2 minutes ago

Man kills daughter in Faisalabad

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.