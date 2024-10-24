Medical Camp To Be Held On 26th
Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Quaid-e-Azam Medical College and Bahawal Victoria Hospital will organize a free medical
screening camp in the city on October 26.
According to a press release issued here, the camp would be held under the supervision of
Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Prof Dr Sofia Farrukh and Medical Superintendent Victoria
Hospital Dr Aamir Mahmood Bukhari.
A team of Neorology Department of the college will provide its services for medical screening
at the camp.
The blood samples collected at the camp would be tested free of cost.
The camp will provide its services from 10am to 2pm.
Recent Stories
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches
PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment
HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment
Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA
Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR
Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President, PM laud successful anti-terror operation in Bajaur2 minutes ago
-
ANF foils drugs smuggling attempt2 minutes ago
-
Kiln association raise bricks rate2 minutes ago
-
129,039 kisan cards distributed in South Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Qaiser hails 26th amendment as triumph of democracy2 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 48 properties, demolishes five constructions12 minutes ago
-
COAS visits PAF operational air base to witness ongoing multinational exercise Indus Shield-202412 minutes ago
-
11 profiteers booked12 minutes ago
-
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today22 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for successful intelligence-based operation in Bajaur22 minutes ago
-
Youth killed on road22 minutes ago
-
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa51 minutes ago