Medical camp to be held on 26th

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Quaid-e-Azam Medical College and Bahawal Victoria Hospital will organize a free medical

screening camp in the city on October 26.

According to a press release issued here, the camp would be held under the supervision of

Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Prof Dr Sofia Farrukh and Medical Superintendent Victoria

Hospital Dr Aamir Mahmood Bukhari.

A team of Neorology Department of the college will provide its services for medical screening

at the camp.

The blood samples collected at the camp would be tested free of cost.

The camp will provide its services from 10am to 2pm.