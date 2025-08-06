Open Menu

Meeting Discuss Implementation Of CFS In TMAs

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Arshad Ayub Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss implementation of Cashless Financial System (CFS) in Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs)

The meeting was attended by Secretary for Local Government Saqib Raza Aslam, Secretary of the Local Council Board (LCB) Waheed ur Rehman, and other relevant officials.

The meeting was told that implementation process is ongoing in all TMAs to ensure transparency and effective monitoring of financial matters. It was told that so far, 71 TMAs in the province have transitioned to this system where all payments are being made via cross-checks or digital platforms.

For minor transactions and departmental collections, thermal printers are being used to instantly issue receipts.

It was informed that under this system, all payments including taxes, fees, parking charges, fines and other expenses will be collected digitally. The system will be linked to banks, and a joint meeting with bank officials has already been held in this regard.

On the occasion, the minister said that the CFS will not only eliminate corruption and ensure transparency but it will also modernize and improve the system of public service delivery. He instructed the officers of the LCB to ensure rapid implementation.

