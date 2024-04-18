Meeting reviews anti-dengue measures

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani chaired a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee held in the committee room of the DC office to discuss anti-dengue measures

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani chaired a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee held in the committee room of the DC office to discuss anti-dengue measures.

The meeting reviewed the actions taken from March 25 to April 15 regarding combating dengue.

DHO Dr. Zeeshan Rauf, District Focal Person Dr. Qudsia Anwar, AMS Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr. Ijaz Rasool, DMS Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Bahawalpur Dr. Gulnaz, Entomologists, officers from relevant departments, and focal persons, along with Assistant Commissioners from tehsils via video link.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters emphasized the need to ensure the effective implementation of preventive measures against dengue.

It was instructed to enhance further improvements in the ongoing activities and raise awareness among the public to stay safe from dengue. Surveillance for dengue larvae should be conducted regularly.

Teams formed for indoor and outdoor anti-dengue efforts should work actively in the field, ensuring 100 percent coverage of hotspots for dengue larval growth.

Legal actions should be taken against those who fail to comply with preventive measures against dengue.

The actions taken by institutions to anti-dengue measures were reviewed, and the individual performances of focal persons were evaluated.

During the meeting, District Focal Person Dr. Qudsia Anwar briefed that from January 1 to April 15, a total of 1631 suspected dengue cases have been reported throughout the district, with 6 confirmed cases of dengue, some of whom traveled from other cities.

It was further mentioned that during the surveillance period from March 25 to April 15, dengue larvae were found at 5 locations.

Effective measures are being taken to eradicate dengue larvae. It was reported that there are 1795 hotspots for dengue across the district, with 100 percent coverage ensured. They mentioned that in district, 412 indoor and outdoor teams are actively engaged in anti-dengue activities.