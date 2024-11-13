Meeting Reviews Progress On Development Schemes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 07:31 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) A review meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party was held at the conference room of the Commissioner’s Office under the chairmanship of the Director of Development.
The meeting reviewed the progress of development schemes. The Superintendent Engineer of Public Health Engineering, Executive Engineer of Local Government, Executive Engineer of the Cholistan Development Authority, Divisional sports Officer, CEO of the District Council, and all relevant officers attended the meeting, while the CEOs of the District Council of Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar participated via video link.
The meeting was informed that there are 17 development schemes from the Sports Department, 7 from the Cholistan Development Authority, 18 from the Public Health Department, 3 from the Bahawalpur Development Authority, and 218 from the Local Government Department currently underway in the Bahawalpur Division, for which approximately 5 billion rupees have been allocated in the current financial year.
The Director of Development instructed that all necessary measures be taken to ensure the timely completion of development projects. He emphasized
that construction work should be regularly monitored and that development projects should be completed within the stipulated time frame.
