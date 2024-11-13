Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Progress On Development Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 07:31 PM

Meeting reviews progress on development schemes

A review meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party was held at the conference room of the Commissioner’s Office under the chairmanship of the Director of Development

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) A review meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party was held at the conference room of the Commissioner’s Office under the chairmanship of the Director of Development.

The meeting reviewed the progress of development schemes. The Superintendent Engineer of Public Health Engineering, Executive Engineer of Local Government, Executive Engineer of the Cholistan Development Authority, Divisional sports Officer, CEO of the District Council, and all relevant officers attended the meeting, while the CEOs of the District Council of Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar participated via video link.

The meeting was informed that there are 17 development schemes from the Sports Department, 7 from the Cholistan Development Authority, 18 from the Public Health Department, 3 from the Bahawalpur Development Authority, and 218 from the Local Government Department currently underway in the Bahawalpur Division, for which approximately 5 billion rupees have been allocated in the current financial year.

The Director of Development instructed that all necessary measures be taken to ensure the timely completion of development projects. He emphasized

that construction work should be regularly monitored and that development projects should be completed within the stipulated time frame.

Related Topics

Sports Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Progress Bahawalnagar Cholistan All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

RUDA, WCLA ink MoU to preserve Lahore’s cultural ..

RUDA, WCLA ink MoU to preserve Lahore’s cultural heritage

15 seconds ago
 Former UN Under Secretary General praises China's ..

Former UN Under Secretary General praises China's renewable energy industry

16 seconds ago
 Justice Kayani instructs to fix old cases on prior ..

Justice Kayani instructs to fix old cases on priority

4 minutes ago
 DPM/FM calls upon developed nations to honour clim ..

DPM/FM calls upon developed nations to honour climate finance pledges

4 minutes ago
 PSX gains 130 points to close at 93,355 points

PSX gains 130 points to close at 93,355 points

4 minutes ago
 Women Economic Empowerment Expo opens at IUB

Women Economic Empowerment Expo opens at IUB

18 seconds ago
KP CM’s aide asks APCEA for holding Gems’ Show

KP CM’s aide asks APCEA for holding Gems’ Show

4 minutes ago
 Rainfall expected in upper regions to improve air ..

Rainfall expected in upper regions to improve air quality:PMD

5 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews measures taken for curbing smog

Meeting reviews measures taken for curbing smog

14 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq v ..

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visits BHU in Chak 29-BC

14 minutes ago
 Day long diabetes screening camp, awareness sessio ..

Day long diabetes screening camp, awareness session held

5 minutes ago
 PIEDMC board takes various decisions

PIEDMC board takes various decisions

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan