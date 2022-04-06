Mehfil Mushaira held at Punjab Arts Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab Arts Council (PAC) in collaboration with Bazm Ahbaab Qalm Pakistan organized a Mehfil-e-Mushaira here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The Punjab Arts Council (PAC) in collaboration with Bazm Ahbaab Qalm Pakistan organized a Mehfil-e-Mushaira here on Wednesday. Famous Pakistani poet Javed Ahmed presided over the ceremony, while Khurram Khaliq and Abdul Qadir Taban were the special guests.

Ali Azar Samar, President of Bazm Qalam Pakistan, officiated the function. Addressing the gathering, Javed Ahmed said that in the current context, writers and poets need to unite the nation with their Qalm.

Poetry is the name of expressing emotions and feelings in words. "Today, we need to bring serious poetry as well as humorous writing using the pen."In the end, he also thanked Bazm-e-Ahbab Qalam Pakistan and Punjab Arts Council for organizing beautiful literary event.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Director Muhammad Suleiman said that the Arts Council has always been one step ahead in promoting literature as well as art and culture. The council continues to hold poetry readings, literary events, book launches and evening meetings with poets.

Khurram Khaliq, Abdul Qadir Taban, Nusrat Yab Khan, Anwar Zahid, Prof. Rashid Sadhu, Tahir Pervez, Gul Nazak, Prof. Khalil-ur-Rehman, Syed Mazhar Masood, Usman Mirza, Haseeb Ali, Naveed Fad Asti, Nasir Ali Nasir, Naveed.

Aslam and Abdul Razzaq Sahir presented beautiful kalam and received a standing ovation from the audience. A large number of people belonging to the literary circle participated in Mehfil-e-Mushaira.