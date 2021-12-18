Mentally Retarded Kid Died After Falling Into Pond
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 07:44 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :A mentally retarded kid died after falling into a pond, at village Jalalsir in tehsil Alipur.
According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a mentally retarded kid namely Sikandar Abbas son of Azhar Abbas was playing near a pond.
All of a sudden, he fell into it and died.Rescue 1122 recovered the dead body.
However, the police concerned was investigating the incident.
Further investigation was underway.