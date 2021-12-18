Mentally retarded kid died after falling into pond

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :A mentally retarded kid died after falling into a pond, at village Jalalsir in tehsil Alipur.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a mentally retarded kid namely Sikandar Abbas son of Azhar Abbas was playing near a pond.

All of a sudden, he fell into it and died.Rescue 1122 recovered the dead body.

However, the police concerned was investigating the incident.

Further investigation was underway.