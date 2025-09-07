Open Menu

MEPCO Announces Special Billing Relief For Flood-affected Farmers

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2025 | 03:30 PM

MEPCO announces special billing relief for flood-affected farmers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has announced a major relief package for agricultural tube-well consumers in South Punjab who have been affected by the recent floods.

According to official sources, electricity bills for August 2025 will be issued on the basis of consumption recorded in August 2024.

In cases where meter readings could not be taken due to flood, temporary bills will be generated. For this purpose, discrepancy code 20 has been allocated specifically for agricultural consumers.

Under the NEPRA Consumer Service Manual, affected farmers will also be given special concessions in billing. If data from August 2024 was not available, the usage of July 2025 will be taken into account for bill calculation, sources added .

