LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former minister Mian Aslam Iqbal's brother Mian Amjad Iqbal announced quitting the party, here on Friday.

He said in a statement that he did not believe in the politics of resistance.

He said the path that the PTI had taken thus far was strictly against development and construction of the country, adding that he believed in betterment of people and playing a constructive role in it.

He said he would contest election as an independent candidate from PP-171 in place of his brother Mian Aslam Iqbal.