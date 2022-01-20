MIKD organizes four training workshops on kidney transplant

The Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases (MIKD) arranged four workshops in the current month to equip medical professionals with the latest techniques and procedures

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases (MIKD) arranged four workshops in the current month to equip medical professionals with the latest techniques and procedures.

The workshops on kidney transplantation and diagnosis, and timely treatment of infections were organized at Kidney Center Multan in which urology and nephrology community from all over Pakistan participated.

Participants in the workshops were given live practice of the new parachute technique of making AV Fistula for dialysis patients, besides live surgery.

The nephrology team explained the correct method of performing Renal Biopsy to the participants in the live workshop and provided information about it.

A workshop on Diagnosis of Fungal Infections in Patients was conducted under the supervision of the Department of Microbiology.

All the participants were informed about the various tests related to the diagnosis of fungus and the practice of doing all these tests was also conducted in the state of the art laboratory of the institute and it was further explained that in case of timely diagnosis and treatment of fungus infection.

The participants included Dr. Mubarak (SIUT) Karachi, Dr. Muzammil Assistant Professor Bakhtawar Amin, Dr. Poonam Khalid Assistant Professor Nishtar Hospital Multan, Prof. Dr. Nadeem Ansari Ibn Sina Hospital, Dr. Ali Ashraf Mukhtiar A Sheikh Hospital, Dr. Farooq Bari DH Q Khanewal, Col. Dr. Farrukh CMH Multan, Dr. Ahad Qayyum Bahria Hospital Lahore, Dr. Amir Indus Hospital Karachi, Dr. Salman Imtiaz Indus Hospital Karachi, Brigadier Kamran CMH Multan, Dr. Jalil Anwar, Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Dr. Imran Haider Saliana Nishtar Hospital Multan and Dr. Ansar were also present along with the doctors.

The participants benefited a lot from these workshops. Certificates and shields were distributed at the end of the event.

Dr. Ali Imran Zaidi, Head of the Institute, said that such workshops are a great opportunity for the medical professionals to use their skills through training and case studies to equip them with the latest techniques and procedures. Our organization intends to conduct many such workshops in the future.