Milestone Moment: Rescue 1122’s Compassionate Care Reaches To Over 1.1 Mln Citizens In Multan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2024 | 09:05 PM

Rescue 1122, a life-saving beacon and source of nation's pride, provided timely medical assistance to 114,794 affected individuals in 2023, under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Dr. Kaleem Ullah

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Rescue 1122, a life-saving beacon and source of nation's pride, provided timely medical assistance to 114,794 affected individuals in 2023, under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Dr. Kaleem Ullah.

According to the statistics for the year 2023, Rescue 1122 responded to 108,757 emergencies, ensuring a swift response time of less than 7 minutes on average. In 2023, the matchless department tackled various emergencies, including 27,887 traffic accidents, 881 fire incidents, 3,246 crime-related emergencies, 63 drowning incidents, and 86 collapsed buildings. Among the 63,780 medical emergencies, including heart attacks, respiratory issues, and injuries, 51,513 individuals were transferred to hospitals, while initial medical aid was provided to 49,958 on-site.

Remarkably, 4,481 individuals were saved on the spot, and 5,413 patients were safely transferred between hospitals following doctors' instructions.

Rescue 1122 Multan demonstrated excellence by rescuing 388 animals and providing medical aid. Additionally, during floods in Jalalpur Pirwala, the Rescuers relocated 2,924 people and 302 animals from flood-affected areas to secure places. To ease transportation difficulties caused by flooded roads, 5,920 local residents were facilitated with transportation services. Essential items and consumables for those affected by floods were also safely transferred.

Dr. Kaleem Ullah, the District Emergency Officer, appealed to city residents to use the emergency number 1122 only for genuine emergencies, avoiding unnecessary calls.

The District Emergency Officer stressed the need for precautions during the winter season, advising people to follow safety measures to prevent accidents during travel.

For a safer society, Rescue 1122 Multan continues its dedicated efforts in providing top quality emergency services, he concluded.

