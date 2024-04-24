Open Menu

Millat Express Stop At Bandhi Extended

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024

The Pakistan Railways has extended the stoppage period of the 17-Up/18-Dn Millat Express train at the Bandhi Railway station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Railways has extended the stoppage period of the 17-Up/18-Dn Millat Express train at the Bandhi Railway station.

According to the PR spokesperson on Wednesday, the train, which runs between Lala Musa and Karachi via Sargodha and Faisalabad, has been given this extension of stoppage for three months to facilitate citizens.

