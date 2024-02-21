Mineral Sector Achieving New Development Goals Under SIFC: PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday said Pakistan's mineral sector, valued in billions of Dollars, was achieving new heights of development under Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).
He was talking to a delegation of Miracle Salt Collective Inc which called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here.
During the meeting, the prime minister hoped that salt export from the country would increase after the signing of joint venture between Pakistan Mineral Development Cooperation (PMDC) and Miracle Salt.
He said it would also further strengthen the trade ties with the U.S.
"This joint venture is a manifestation of the fact that Pakistan has the most suitable destination for foreign investment," he added.
He said Himalayan pink salt was the identity of Pakistan in all over the world and its export in international markets would be a welcome sign.
He said during its short tenure, the caretaker government took several steps to promote foreign direct investment and to facilitate the businesses in the country which yielded positive results.
The delegation of Miracle Salt thanked the government, especially the Special Investment Facilitation Council for its cooperation with the company.
They told the prime minister that after the formation of the company in Pakistan, it would be listed on major stock exchanges around the world, which would benefit the government of Pakistan and local investors.
The delegation also apprised the prime minister about the plan of action prepared regarding economic improvement, education and health, and employment provision of the local population in the salt mining areas.
Recent Stories
Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..
PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal
PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
More Stories From Pakistan
-
International Mother Language Day observed4 minutes ago
-
Speakers stress making Punjabi language part of curriculum4 minutes ago
-
285 independent MPs elect declare affiliation with SIC4 minutes ago
-
Misuse of anti-biotics damages cattle’s health: Dr Jamshed14 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts training session at GU’s Tank campus14 minutes ago
-
Excise deptt provides civic facilities at Rose & Jasmine Garden14 minutes ago
-
Eight power thieves arrested24 minutes ago
-
5 criminals arrested34 minutes ago
-
Inter-boys collegiate volleyball tournament held44 minutes ago
-
BISP survey under way54 minutes ago
-
Pakistan desires JVs, partnerships with foreign firms for economic uplift: President54 minutes ago
-
Multan's main bus stand faces major issues54 minutes ago