Mineral Sector Achieving New Development Goals Under SIFC: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday said Pakistan's mineral sector, valued in billions of Dollars, was achieving new heights of development under Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

He was talking to a delegation of Miracle Salt Collective Inc which called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here.

During the meeting, the prime minister hoped that salt export from the country would increase after the signing of joint venture between Pakistan Mineral Development Cooperation (PMDC) and Miracle Salt.

He said it would also further strengthen the trade ties with the U.S.

"This joint venture is a manifestation of the fact that Pakistan has the most suitable destination for foreign investment," he added.

He said Himalayan pink salt was the identity of Pakistan in all over the world and its export in international markets would be a welcome sign.

He said during its short tenure, the caretaker government took several steps to promote foreign direct investment and to facilitate the businesses in the country which yielded positive results.

The delegation of Miracle Salt thanked the government, especially the Special Investment Facilitation Council for its cooperation with the company.

They told the prime minister that after the formation of the company in Pakistan, it would be listed on major stock exchanges around the world, which would benefit the government of Pakistan and local investors.

The delegation also apprised the prime minister about the plan of action prepared regarding economic improvement, education and health, and employment provision of the local population in the salt mining areas.

