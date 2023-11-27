Minhas calls on AJK PM, discusses matters of mutual interests

Senior Vice President, Pakistan Muslim League-N AJK chapter Raja Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas called on Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq and discussed in detail, matters of mutual interest at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Monday

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Nov, 2023) Senior Vice President, Pakistan Muslim League-N AJK chapter Raja Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas called on Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq and discussed in detail, matters of mutual interest at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Monday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Haq inquired after the health of Director Information Amjad Hussain Minhas the brother of Raja Mushtaq Minhas. While expressing his good wishes, the PM prayed for the speedy recovery of Amjad Minhas.

The PM was accompanied by government Ministers Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim and Ahmed Raza Qadri. Ends / APP / AHR.