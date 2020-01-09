Minister for cooperation among political parties

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Thursday stressed the need for cooperation among all political parties to put the country on road to progress and prosperity.

Addresing the foundation stone laying ceremony of Genomic Research Centre of the Virtual University (VU) at VU campus Kala Shah Kaku, he lauded the VU administration for starting the construction of the building for Genomic Research Centre in the VU.

He said, "We have to adopt science and technology to make progress". "If we do not adopt the speedy pace of development, we will be left behind, adding we need to enforce the modern education emergency", he added.

He said science and technology was vital in present era as contemporary approaches through scientific means were being used to make progress, adding the modern technology also brought challenges along with it, so it was needed to learn and adopt such technologies.

He said the VU Genomic Research Centre would brought a significant change in coming days.

"I am feeling proud that Pakistan is going to construct its first Genomic Research Centre", he added.

To a question, the minister said when Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) came into power, it took comprehensive measures to overcome the deteriorating economic situation and make a balance of payment, adding through software export, we could fill the gap between imports and exports.

To another question, he said Pakistan Peoples Party may resolve the problems of citizens of Karachi as they were paying tax more the whole province.

VU Rector Naeem Tariq, VU Dean Faculty of sciences & Technology Prof Dr Masroor Elahi Babar, Head of Biological department Dr Tanveer and Faculty members were present on the occasion.